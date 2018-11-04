Karachi’s development means Pakistan’s progress, says President Alvi

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday admitted that economic instability is the biggest issue of the country, but he expressed hope that better policies and steps of the government will improve the economy.

Dr Alvi stated this while addressing an international conference titled ‘A World of Tomorrow Reimagined’ and a ceremony organised under the aegis of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

The president said he is personally making efforts to resolve the problems of Karachi because development of the metropolis means progress of the entire country.

He said the city accounts for 95 per cent of the taxes collected by the Sindh Revenue Board, while only five per cent of them are collected from the rural parts of the province. Karachi contributes 65 per cent of the taxes collected in the country, he added.

Dr Alvi said the federation will own the Lyari Expressway project to upgrade it, adding that the government will fulfil all the promises made ahead of the July 25 general elections. He said the government is not supposed to engage in business, but open up avenues for trade activities.

The president said economic stability cannot be achieved without increasing exports.

He said the domains of law and infrastructure need to be improved to dispel the apprehensions of prospective investors, adding that the country’s law and order situation has improved.

Speaking about his recent visit to Turkey, Dr Alvi said he and the Turkish president discussed the possibility of free trade agreement with Turkey. He said that although Pakistan and Turkey’s relations have improved, trade between them has dropped from Rs1 billion to Rs600 million.

Int’l conference

Addressing the international conference ‘A World of Tomorrow Reimagined’ at a hotel as the event’s chief guest, the president said improvement of the country’s educational system is the foremost priority of the government, as imparting education in accordance with current requirements is the need of the hour.

“We all are required to fulfil our obligations for improving the education sector. Pakistan has given us so many things, but in return we have not given anything to the country.”

He said the private sector should play its due role in educating people belonging to the impoverished sections of society, adding that both public and private sectors must fulfil their responsibilities concerning education. He also said internet and technology should be used for development.

Dr Alvi said that as an MNA in the previous government’s tenure he had worked to upgrade public schools, adding that the state is under an obligation to provide education to children of the rich and the poor on a uniform basis, and that a uniform education system will ensure swift development.

He said the presidency is not the destination of his struggle, as becoming the president is just a passage of his journey, but his ultimate destination is a beautiful Pakistan.

The international conference, a School of Tomorrow (SOT) Event, is the largest of its kind in Pakistan that brings members of the public as well as international and national leaders and experts together to explore issues with the view to shaping a brighter future.

SOT Events started as a conference series in the year 2000 and are organised by Beaconhouse as part of its ongoing commitment to its social responsibility.

In her welcome speech, Beaconhouse Chairperson Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri emphasised the contribution of the private sector for education as well as called for both private and public sectors to work together to address the need to impart quality education.

Different panel discussions were held on the first day of the programme, with renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, lawyer Nighat Dad and educationist Dr Lawrence Burke setting the direction for the event. Their discussion was moderated by Beaconhouse School System Chief Executive and SOT Events Chair Kasim Mahmud Kasuri.

Panel discussions ran concurrently, with topics covering the fourth industrial revolution, inclusion and diversity, the pervasive reach of surveillance, the dangers of stifling freedoms of artistic expression and media, the need and ways in which to conserve architectural heritage, how to improve fluency and appreciation of regional and national languages, ways in which Sustainable Development Goals can be taught and understood, the importance of local community spaces to affect change, and understanding what excessive use of technology does to children’s minds.

There were also presentations on the power of adventure, impactful change, and the future of fashion. The speakers included Babur Habib, Solonia Teodros, Tapu Javeri, Sidra Iqbal, Kami Sid, Arif Hasan, Vladimir Bataev, Deepak Perwani, Dr Soufia Siddiqi, Khalid Ahmad, Saba Gul and Reza Pakravan.

The packed halls were a testament to the fact that Karachi’s citizens were willing to resume life after three days of uncertainty that had paralysed many parts of the metropolis.

They were inspired to engage with the speakers on the world’s shared future and how to improve it. The event will conclude on Sunday (today).