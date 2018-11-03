Urban forestry initiative launched

Lahore: Dream Gardens Lahore has taken urban forestry initiative to provide the best natural living environment, a statement said on Friday. Urban forestry is a management of urban trees and associated resources to sustain urban forest cover, health, numerous socioeconomic and ecosystem services.

The main purpose of urban forestry is to optimize forest benefits for the society and Dream Gardens Lahore has made this as one of their top priorities to provide a healthy living environment to their residents.

Urban forestry makes an impact of local climate like trees influence thermal comfort, energy use and air quality by providing shades. Trees improve air quality by lowering air temperatures, altering the emissions from building and removing air pollutants through their leaves.