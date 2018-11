Top players enter POF tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: Leading players headed made it to the men’s singles semi-finals in the 3rd Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the POF Tennis Courts in Wah on Wednesday.

Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Abid Ali Akbar and Mohammad Shoaib defeated their opponents in the quarter-finals.

Results: Men’s singles quarter-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Yousaf Khan 6-3, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-4, 6-3; Mohammad Shoaib bt Gibranul Haq 6-3, 6-4; Abid Akbar bt Mohammad Abid 6-4, 6-0.

Men’s doubles quarter-finals: Mohammad Abid/Waqas Malik bt Saqib Hayat/Nauman Aftab 6-0, 7-5; Muzammil/Mudassir Murtaza bt Mohammad Shoaib/Huzaifa A Rehman 6-1, 6-4; Heera Ashiq/Malik A Rehman bt Amjad Ishaq/Major Mazhar 6-2, 6-3; Aqeel Khan/Abid Ali Akbar bt Yousaf Khalil/Asadullah 6-4, 6-3.

Boys’ Under-18 quarter-finals: Huzaifa A Rehman bt Mohammad Shoaib 6-4, 6-4; Nauman Aftab bt Parbat Kumar 6-0, 1-0 retired; Ahmad Asjad bt Hassam Khan 7-5, 6-3; Saqib Hayat bt Aqib Hayat 6-4, 7-5.

Boys’ Under-14 quarter-finals: Sami Zeb bt Mohammad Talha Khan 4-2, 2-4, 4-0; Uzair Khan bt Ahmed Nael 1-4, 4-2, 4-1; Hasheesh Kumar bt Mohammad Huzaifa Khan 4-0, 4-2; Hamid Israr bt Kashan Umar 4-0, 4-2.