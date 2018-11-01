Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NUST begins water awareness drive

Islamabad : Against the backdrop of the worsening water crisis in Pakistan and prompted by the potential threat of turning into a water scarce country, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has embarked on a robust countrywide campaign to raise awareness on water conservation among the general masses.

The NUST kicked off the massive campaign, starting with an intra-NUST drive, wherein students, faculty and staff were educated about the imminent threats of water scarcity and the urgency both for individual and collective efforts to convert this disastrous situation into an opportunity.

In a message to NUST students, faculty and staff, NUST Rector Lt Gen (R) Naweed Zaman stressed the need for spreading the word to their respective neighbourhoods, asking people to economise on water from its household to commercial usage.

The NUST has already advanced to the second tier of its campaign, which aims to create awareness among common people to the looming water crisis.

In this context, NUST organised a “Water Conservation Walk” in Islamabad on Tuesday, which started from 9th Avenue signal on the Jinnah Avenue and culminated near the main F-10 roundabout.

An overwhelming number of students, faculty, and people from different walks of life participated in the water-friendly walk.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with ‘Pani bachana hamara qoumi fareeza hai!’ (water conservation is our national duty), ‘Pani k istemal or zian mein farq janiay!’ (Understand the difference between use & misuse of water), etc.

The Water Awareness Stalls were installed at various frequently visited spots in Islamabad, including Blue Area, F-7 and F-10 Markaz.

The NUST said it would further the on-going campaign by reaching out to at least 100 schools in the twin cities; placing awareness stalls at different public places; distributing flyers and other pertinent literature on water conservation in extended door-to-door drives.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake