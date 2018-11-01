NUST begins water awareness drive

Islamabad : Against the backdrop of the worsening water crisis in Pakistan and prompted by the potential threat of turning into a water scarce country, the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has embarked on a robust countrywide campaign to raise awareness on water conservation among the general masses.

The NUST kicked off the massive campaign, starting with an intra-NUST drive, wherein students, faculty and staff were educated about the imminent threats of water scarcity and the urgency both for individual and collective efforts to convert this disastrous situation into an opportunity.

In a message to NUST students, faculty and staff, NUST Rector Lt Gen (R) Naweed Zaman stressed the need for spreading the word to their respective neighbourhoods, asking people to economise on water from its household to commercial usage.

The NUST has already advanced to the second tier of its campaign, which aims to create awareness among common people to the looming water crisis.

In this context, NUST organised a “Water Conservation Walk” in Islamabad on Tuesday, which started from 9th Avenue signal on the Jinnah Avenue and culminated near the main F-10 roundabout.

An overwhelming number of students, faculty, and people from different walks of life participated in the water-friendly walk.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with ‘Pani bachana hamara qoumi fareeza hai!’ (water conservation is our national duty), ‘Pani k istemal or zian mein farq janiay!’ (Understand the difference between use & misuse of water), etc.

The Water Awareness Stalls were installed at various frequently visited spots in Islamabad, including Blue Area, F-7 and F-10 Markaz.

The NUST said it would further the on-going campaign by reaching out to at least 100 schools in the twin cities; placing awareness stalls at different public places; distributing flyers and other pertinent literature on water conservation in extended door-to-door drives.