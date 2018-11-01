Fawad, Cheema’s remand extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended by November 14 the judicial remand of Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to former prime minister, and former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema, accused in Ashiana Housing scam. The accused will be produced again before the court by Nov 14.

The NAB arrested Fawad on charges of misusing his authority as being the secretary implementation of former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB accused Cheema of awarding contract of the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing project of approximately Rs 14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers — a joint-venture which was ineligible for the contract. According to the NAB, owing to the ineligibility of the companies, the government had to bear a loss of over Rs 64.5 million.