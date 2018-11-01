Review petition to be filed against judgment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, lawyer of petitioner in blasphemy case, has said that his client never accepted this judgement in any shape. While talking to media on Wednesday, he said that he would file review petition after getting certified copies of this verdict. He said that Supreme Court ignored merit in this decision.
