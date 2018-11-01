CM hopes for federal govt funding for K-IV, KCR revival projects

Stating that the cost of the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply K-IV project has increased manifold, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed the hope that the federal government would generously finance the project and the Karachi Circular Railway revival.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Al-Nadi Al-Burhani Sports Complex established by the Dawoodi Bohra community on Talpur Road on Wednesday, CM Shah said the K-IV water supply project was ill-conceived, therefore, its cost had increased manifold when work began.

“The federal government was committed to sharing 50 per cent cost of the project when it was approved with an estimated cost of Rs25 billion and now its cost has reached Rs75 billion,” he said. The CM added he was positive that the federal government would share the financial burden of the K-IV project. “I am sure the federal government would also generously support the establishment of KCR project.”

Karachi is the hub of trade and industry and generates huge revenues, therefore, in return it must be repaid in the shape of its development, he said. Shah said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Karachi he had briefed him about K-IV project and its growing cost. The prime minister had shown his support and cooperation for the completion of the project.

To a question about KCR, CM Shah said that it was included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and now a Joint Working Group (JWG) has been formed, “Let’s see what it decides for KCR but I am working on KCR project and it would see the light of day very soon,” he said, urging the federal government to extend financial support for KCR as it had for the Orange Line rail project of Lahore.

During question and answer session, a journalist told the chief minister that the National Accountability Bureau had issued a list of people under investigation in which his name was on the top. “This was not a reference but an inquiry and I don’t think that NAB has issued this list because it has no signature or stamp,” he replied. He added that it was an inquiry against recruitments in STEVTA (Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) in 2012 and the STEVTA board had ratified the recruitments. However, later, keeping in view legal issues the ratification was recalled by the board, therefore, his name should not have been on the NAB list.

To another question, the chief minister said that the Sindh governor was the federal government’s representative here and had every right to perform ground-breaking or inauguration ceremony of development projects being launched or completed by the federal government. “I have respect for the governor and he has a very constructive role in the province,” Shah said.

He added that he was going to Islamabad to attend Fiscal Coordination Committee meeting in which World Bank-sponsored projects would be discussed and the input of provincial governments would also be sought for future World Bank projects.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Al-Nadi Al-Burhani Sports Complex. He visited different sections of the complex, including gym, polo ground, archery club, and the cricket and football grounds.

CM Shah congratulated the Bohra community for establishing such a state-of-the-art sports complex. He recalled that as a young boy he used to play cricket with his friends on the streets, which was common back then.

He added that when law and order took a turn for the worse, parents barred children from playing outside which eventually led to the culture of digital and indoor games instead of being out in the open. “This is totally unhealthy. Therefore, the establishment of sports grounds, clubs and sports complexes is an encouraging move and my government supports them,” he concluded.