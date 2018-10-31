Explosive device defused

MIRANSHAH: The security forces defused 40kilogramme explosive device in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said. They said that after being informed by the locals, the security forces reached the area in Miranshah and defused the explosive. It is to be mentioned here that a child was injured in a 'toy-bomb' blast on Monday. Colonel Qasim and Major Atif of the 16-Regiment visited the residence of the injured boy and assured all possible help to the family. Meanwhile, the security forces recovered two bombs, two handgrenades, four IEDs, 40 kg explosives and cartridges.