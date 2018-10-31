Wed October 31, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Chehlum observed peacefully

LAHORE: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed Tuesday across the country with traditional religious solemnity and spirit to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Lahore, the rituals of Chehlum were observed amidst tight security arrangements to ward off fears of subversion in view of the ongoing wave of lawlessness and terrorism in the country. Mobile phone service was suspended in certain areas while additional police patrolling and monitoring was made to counter possible terror threats.

District government and police officers made special arrangements on and around the route of central Zuljinah procession including strict check on pillion riding and keeping a close eye on suspects in the sensitive areas. Police commandoes and army personnel were guarding sensitive places and the areas along the routes of Chehlum processions.

Various Majalis and Matam gatherings were held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and marched through their respective routes peacefully. The central Zuljinah procession was taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and passed through its traditional route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah late in the night. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk, Bhatti Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah. Special measures were taken to ensure the security and facilitation of thousands of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. Uniformed and plainclothes policemen guarded all entry points to the route of the procession while the unnecessary entry points were sealed off and entry was allowed on the route only from walk through gates and scanning by metal detectors. Hundreds of police personnel and special units were deployed on rooftops of the buildings along the routes and other sensitive points. Besides surveillance through helicopters and close-circuit television cameras, sharp shooters were deployed at multi-storied buildings along the route. Elite force jawans on ten vehicles performed security duties from start of procession at Haveli Asif Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah.

In order to avoid the possible mixing up of the participants of the procession with thousands of devotees gathered at the concluding ceremonies of the three-day Urs at Data Darbar near Bhaati Gate, the procession was delayed after the evening was scheduled to reach the nearby Karbala Gamay Shah late in the night well after the Urs proceedings had concluded. A Majlis was held at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession where noted Zakerin highlighted the significance of the Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

security duties: DIG Operations Waqas Nazir Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Over 10,000 cops were deputed for the security of procession taken out in connection with the Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain. No untoward incident has been reported till the filing of this report. Dolphin Squad and PERU conducted extensive patrolling around the shrine of Data Sahib.

The city traffic police also devised a comprehensive traffic plan to maintain the flow of traffic. At least 510 wardens, 120 lady wardens, 42 inspectors were deputed under the supervision of six DSPs and two SPs.

Comments

