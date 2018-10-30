Check-posts set up in Khyber district to stop timber smuggling

JAMRUD: Three checkposts were set up on Monday to stop illegal cutting of forests and timber smuggling in Khyber tribal district. The checkposts were established in Sheenkamar area of Bara tehsil and Takhta Baig area of Jamrud tehsil in the Khyber tribal district. Officials of Forest Department said the checkposts would prevent the cutting of precious trees in the Tirah valley in the Khyber tribal district. They said checkpost of Forest Department in Jamrud had also been made operational to check timber smuggling.