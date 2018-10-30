Tue October 30, 2018
National

October 30, 2018

Girl raped by staffers: Punjab CM seeks report from DG Rescue 1122

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the rape incident with a mentally-retarded girl by two personnel of Rescue 1122 and sought report from IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi and Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer. A mentally-retarded girl was allegedly raped by two personnel of Nankana Rescue 1122 on late Saturday night. City police arrested accused Ehsan and Shamim and started investigation. According to the initial medical report of the girl, she was not raped. DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr M Aslam said that initial medical report shows that the girl was not raped, however, samples have been sent to forensic laboratory Lahore for final report.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer visited here and met the parents of the victim and assured them that justice would be provided to them. He assured them that if both the personnel were found guilty then strict departmental action would also be taken against them.

