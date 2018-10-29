Indian army chief says Pakistan to pay if ‘infiltration’ continues

NEW DELHI: Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday sent a tough message to Pakistan, saying if Islamabad continues to support cross-border terrorism, then the Indian army can resort to “other actions” too.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark the Infantry Day, the Indian army chief, however, did not elaborate on what could be the possible action he was talking about.

According to Indian media, General Rawat also asked Pakistan to desist from aiding and abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that India was “strong enough”