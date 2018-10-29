Two men killed

Rawalpindi: Two men were killed after falling into a deep well near Gujar Khan. The deceased were identified as Azam Mehmood (40) and Muhammad Mateen (19). Reportedly they fell into the well while cleaning it at Thameri Gujran Union Council Rama near Gujar Khan. Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies of the deceased from the well. Rescue 1122, spokesman, Farooq Butt, told ‘The News’ that the victims were cleaning the well and accidentally fell into the well and expired.