Sun October 28, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

PAF hold KRL to 1-1 draw

KARACHI: Discarded international Irfan Ali’s second half goal enabled leaders Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to hold former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) to a 1-1 draw in their crucial second round match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore on Saturday.

Irfan hit the equaliser in the 63rd minute to earn a crucial point for his side which still lead with 18 points from eight meetings. Earlier, Danish Ahmed provided a much-needed lead to KRL in the 43rd minute.

KRL, who have four league titles to their credit, moved to 13 points after seven appearances.

Meanwhile, in the other clash of the day at the same venue, WAPDA came from two goals down to hold inexperienced Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to a 2-2 draw.

Mohammad Naeem gave PCAA the lead in the 56th minute. In the 72nd minute, Saeed doubled the visitors’ lead to add to the misery of WAPDA.

However, all this did not deter WAPDA as they hit two back-to-back goals inside six minutes to level the score.

Mohamamd Khurram reduced the deficit in the 75th minute before professional defender Mohammad Ahmed struck an equaliser in the 80th minute to play a major role in the hosts’ fightback.

