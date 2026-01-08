Jennette McCurdy reveals why she doesn't want children

Jennette McCurdy shared that she doesn't want to have kids.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the former iCarly star opened up about her familial and romantic relationships.

When host Alex Cooper asked Jennette, “How has your childhood influenced your idea of motherhood?”

To which, she bluntly responded, “I don’t want kids if that’s what you’re asking."

Alex then added that she also didn't want children in her twenties, but now her mindset has changed.

Jennette interjected to say, “That’s interesting, because most people know. I feel like most people know early on and they stick with that.”

“I know I don’t want kids at this point in my life. I’m also open to wanting kids at some point," clarified the 33-year-old writer.

She then revealed that she underwent the process of freezing her eggs in September 2025.

The author of I'm Glad My Mom Died added that she froze her eggs "because I don’t know if I’m going to change my mind."

Jennette further told the host that neither she nor her boyfriend really wants kids right now.

“I didn’t want to change my mind 10 years from now and it be too late,” she added.