Real reason behind Bill Hader, Ali Wong's split revealed

The real reason behind Bill Hader and Ali Wong's breakup has been revealed.

On Wednesday, an insider told People magazine that the two comedians have called it quits due to their busy schedules and family obligations.

"It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali's upcoming stand up tour and Bill's various film and TV projects this year," the source told the outlet.

As per the confidant, the two are now "focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other."

A tipster insisted that Bill and Ali are "very much friends and still in touch."

For those unversed, Bill has been dating Ali since 2023.

This isn’t the first time the two have ended their relationship. Bill and Ali were first linked in fall 2022 but reportedly parted ways that December.

The pair rekindled their romance in April 2023.

“Ali and Bill have known each other for a while from their respective comedy worlds,” the insider told US weekly at that time.

“They were friends first, nothing serious, but once she was single, the idea of dating became a possibility. They were both at a good place in their lives and decided to give it another shot," the source added.