Prince Harry fears decline in royal influence amid US life

Prince Harry is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with life in the US as he fears losing royal status and the influence of his name.

According to a source, this has been straining his relationship with Meghan Markle and he is finding it hard to survive in the US.

Sources told the publication Harry, who used to be full of energy and drive, is now feeling tired and worn out.

They noted that even though he and Meghan took the decision of leaving behind the royal life together, his longing for his past life is causing tension between them.

"Harry's growing longing for the life he left behind is becoming a major fault line in their relationship, fueling tension that is increasingly hard to ignore,” the insider said.

Now, Meghan's close friends are telling her to take Harry seriously, fearing he might take a big decision about their lives.

“Those close to Meghan are urging her to take his concerns seriously before the situation reaches a point of no return, warning that if Harry ultimately decides to leave, the consequences for both of them could be severe and deeply damaging,” they added.



This comes as the Duke's efforts to have armed security reinstated for visits to the UK appears to be moving forward.

As per People Magazine, “positive” signals coming from the government about a possible reversal, which would mean he can travel to UK more frequently.