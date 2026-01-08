Hailey Bieber’s 4-step skincare routine for fresh, glowing skin

Everyone aims for that one beauty goal in life, clear, fresh skin.

It is widely believed that celebrities have their own complex ways of maintaining their weight and face however, Hailey Bieber, star model and owner of Rhode beauty, revealed that her skincare routine is “super, super simple.”

Hailey told Vogue: “So, in terms of my skincare, I like to keep it super, super simple in the daytime. I feel like nighttime is more so… where I'm slathered and lathered and glazed and baking, so that I can wake up in the morning and not have to do much.”

“I will get up, I'll rinse it with water, I will use a tongue scraper, brush my teeth, oil pulling. That's kind of like my morning ritual that I do,” she added.

Start the day with a good facial spray:

Hailey herself begins her day with a facial spray and said, “So, what I'd like to start with every day is a good facial spray. And sometimes when I'm really busy in the morning, running out the door, rushing out, up with my son, I will literally just spray my face and I'll walk out the door.”

And the next step is the Rhode Glazing Milk:

Promoting one of her brand’s product, a personal favourite of hers, the model recommended:

“I love the Glazing Milk. I've talked about it a million times. I couldn't say enough things about it. I use it in the morning, at night as makeup prep. I use it mixed with my foundation, to kind of sheer out the foundation, give your skin this really beautiful, luminous, second skin kind of a look.”

Sunscreen:

Applying sunscreen is a step no one should miss especially the one who keep going out as sunlight damages the skin if exposed without any sunscreen on.

“I love sunscreen that's really hydrating, that's gonna also make your skin glowy. Typically gravitate towards like milkier sunscreens or like a really nice tinted sunscreen,” Hailey revealed.

Tiniest bit of concealer:

Hailey Bieber revealed in her conversation that she usually tries to avoid foundation as it makes her face feel “heavier.”

Instead she prefers using concealer, saying that she applies it “in just a couple areas for brightening. Concealer, to me, feels a lot lighter on the skin. I'm somebody who is very skincare-obsessed. I put a lot of effort into my skin.”