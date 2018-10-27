Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

300,000 out of school children to be enrolled

Islamabad : Government has collaborated with international partners to enrol and retain 300,000 out of school children in 12 districts of Baluchistan in next three years.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Islamabad between Baluchistan’s School Education Department (SED) and American Refugee Council (ARC) with an aim to develop and expand a framework of mutual cooperation for education in Baluchistan.

According to official reports, Baluchistan has the highest population of Out of School Children (OOSC) in Pakistan and SED and ARC has partnered to make joint efforts to enrol and retain 300,000 out of school children in next three years.

Under this partnership ARC and SED will work together to bring improvement in school infrastructure, strengthen the education department and school governance system by working with Parent Teacher School Management Committees (PTSMCs).

The agreement was signed by Secretary School Education Department Baluchistan Noor ul Haq Baloch and ARC Country Representative Dr. Tariq Habib Cheema.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress