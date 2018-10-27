300,000 out of school children to be enrolled

Islamabad : Government has collaborated with international partners to enrol and retain 300,000 out of school children in 12 districts of Baluchistan in next three years.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Islamabad between Baluchistan’s School Education Department (SED) and American Refugee Council (ARC) with an aim to develop and expand a framework of mutual cooperation for education in Baluchistan.

According to official reports, Baluchistan has the highest population of Out of School Children (OOSC) in Pakistan and SED and ARC has partnered to make joint efforts to enrol and retain 300,000 out of school children in next three years.

Under this partnership ARC and SED will work together to bring improvement in school infrastructure, strengthen the education department and school governance system by working with Parent Teacher School Management Committees (PTSMCs).

The agreement was signed by Secretary School Education Department Baluchistan Noor ul Haq Baloch and ARC Country Representative Dr. Tariq Habib Cheema.