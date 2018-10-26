Punjab’s draft agriculture policy seeds serious concerns

LAHORE: Stakeholders of agriculture sector have expressed serious reservations over Punjab government’s draft agriculture policy 2018, saying it does not ensure level-playing field for domestic producers.

The proposed reforms in the seed sector law and regulations were against the interest of farmers and local seed producers alike.

As the federal government controls seed business, proposing a parallel regulation system in the provinces for the same sector would create undue hassle for the seed industry and be counter-productive, the stakeholders said.

Such proposals were already rejected by the stakeholders in various previous meetings.

One such moot was held this year, and the result was the same, as participants did not agree setting up a seed regulation system in the provinces. It has been an established fact that seed development, manufacturing, marketing, exports and imports were a federal subject, the stakeholders said, while speaking at the meeting convened by Punjab Agriculture Department for reviewing draft agriculture policy 2018.

The Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSC&R) Department has been engaged in seed regulations for decades, governing the whole country. So there was no need to set up another controlling authority in provinces.

Similar is the case with introducing truthfully labelled seed (TLS) packing. The draft agriculture policy proposes dual regulation for seed companies on different grounds. It was a discrimination that multinational seed companies were proposed to sell seed in TLS packing, while local companies were advised to go through a stringent trail and registration process.

Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP) President Shafiq-ur-Rehman said sale of only certified seeds should be allowed.

All companies should be asked to undergo stringent multi-tier seed trial and certification process.

Rehman said Pakistan was on the path of becoming self-sufficient in producing seed for various crops, citing examples of maize, rice and vegetables.

The hybrid maize seed as share of local companies already touched 30-40 percent of total maize seed business.

The share of MNCs has been greater presently and they import all of the seed from other countries. The self-sufficiency in maize production could be attained by first producing its seed locally.

“We are aiming to produce all of hybrid corn seed locally in the next five years,” he added.

Dr Asif Ali, a leading academic also raised his voice against introducing TLS in the country, and said, “We could not afford such mechanism. Such arrangements will complicate seed regulation in the province.”

Shafiq-ur-Rehman said the MNSc were touted as champions of research and development in the seed sector, but it was a bitter reality that none of them actually set up such facilities in the country.

“MNCs are only involved in importing and marketing seed as they are shy of conducting seed research in Pakistan. They are also not in favour of establishing joint-venture with local companies due to reasons better known to them,” he added.

Ch Asif Ali, who belongs to the business community and was recently elected as president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vehari, appreciated the formulation of the agriculture policy.

He welcomed the government move to establish market committees with the consultation of the business community.

However, he criticised introduction of genetically modified seed in the country, and said though only traces of genetically modified organisms (GMO) were found from the rice export consignments, Pakistan had to pay heavily due to imposition of ban by various countries.

Ali also strongly opposed any idea of introducing GM food in the country. He also opposed proposal of allowing sale of TLS in the province.

Khalid Khokhar, president, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad also expressed dissent over the introduction of TLS, and said such a step would be against the interest of farmers.