International Basic Medical Sciences Conference begins at KMU

By PESHAWAR: The First International Basic Medical Sciences conference (B Med Con 2018) here on Wednesday.

Besides others Pro-VC of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Islamabad Maj Gen (r) Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam, Pro-VC KMU Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad, Director IBMS Dr Zille Huma, guest speakers from abroad, faculty and researchers and students were present.

Speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid said basic sciences make the foundation for understanding of the clinical teaching and training at undergraduate level as a major portion of the first two years of MBBS and BDS covers anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pharmacology and principles of community health subjects so.

He said the PMDC now required that throughout the tenure of MBBS programme the courses were to be taught in integrated system-based modular form.

During the first two years, the major thrust [80 per cent] will be on basic medical sciences. He said medical schools throughout the country are recognizing the value of medical student engagement in research.

Rigorous hands-on training in the scientific method will aid in the integration of basic sciences knowledge with clinical decision-making and ultimately enhance patient care.

The KMU VC believed that the presence of researchers and basic medical scientists from Swat to Karachi and even from abroad was the sign of confidence in the KMU. He hoped the moot would pave the way for exchanging mutual views and expertise as well as providing an opportunity to the participants to share knowledge in the relevant fields.

Prof Dr Arshad Javaid announced that in the very near future KMU would start four new disciplines in basic medical sciences i.e Human Nutrition, Oral Pathology, Oral Biology and Dental materials.

He hoped under the leadership of Dean Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad and director Dr Zille Huma, the young and energetic faculty of IBMS would become the agent of change and will contribute to the society in shape of exploring new avenues in basic medical sciences.

Pro VC NUMS Maj Gen retired Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam, Pro VC KMU Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad and Director IBMS Dr Zille Huma beside keynote speakers from UK, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon spoke to the ceremony.