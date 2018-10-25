Breast Cancer awareness walk

LAHORE: An on-campus Breast Cancer awareness walk held here on Wednesday at the Government College University (GCU), Lahore in collaboration with the Pink Ribbon Pakistan to eliminate social stigmas attached to breast cancer which if detected early can be cured.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan, Quality Enhancement Director Ms Iram Sohail and Director Facilities Yousaf Bashir led the walk from the university’s Clock Tower to the Girls Cafeteria to raise awareness among students about the Breast Cancer.

“It is very unfortunate that it still considered a taboo for girls in most parts of our society to talk about this cancer which affects every one of nine women in society. Even, girls are reluctant to talk to their mothers and doctors about such diseases, that is why there is a dire need of awareness campaigns on a massive scale,” said GCU Quality Enhancement Director Ms. Iram Sohail while talking the media at the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah said that GCU organised scores of such events throughout the year to empower its students, especially girls, with the knowledge about their health issues and techniques to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. He said that the university would also decorate its historical building with pink lights for the mass awareness about the Pink Ribbon drive. Later, awareness pamphlets and brochures were also distributed among students to educate them about the symptoms of the diseases, early detection methods, and treatment for the breast carcinoma.