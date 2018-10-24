Azerbaijan State Border Service chief meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, Chief of State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest, including regional peace and stability, were discussed, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the chief of State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.