Aleem scores hat-trick as Pakistan thrash Oman

KARACHI: Two-time champions Pakistan crushed Oman 8-1 in their match of Asian Champions Trophy at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Monday night.

Pakistan rode on a hat-trick from penalty corner shooter Aleem Bilal to outplay Oman for their second win in three outings. Against the 33rd ranked hosts, the 13th ranked Pakistan scored four goals in each half.

Oman scored their only goal in the last moments of the match via their third penalty corner. Five of Pakistan’s goals came off penalty corners out of which three were converted by Aleem. Oman had their best spell in the third quarter when they entered the Pakistani circle quite a few times and created chances, including two penalty corners. But they were let down by poor finishing.

Pakistan have won two matches and lost one. Aleem scored a goal each in the first three quarters to become only the second player to score a treble in the ongoing tournament. Aleem fired the first two goals for Pakistan in the 13th and 18th minutes with stinging penalty corner flicks and then returned to complete his hat-trick in the 39the by sending a drag-flick into the net.

In between, Aleem played an assist role in another penalty corner conversion as he squared the ball to Irfan Jr, who sounded the board with a firm shot.With six points and an imposing goal-difference in their favour, Pakistan can only be denied a place in the semi-finals if they falter to big losses in the remaining preliminary round fixtures, against Japan and Malaysia, the two teams that featured in the final of the Asian Games at Jakarta in September.

Before Pakistan’s goal rush, Oman played a competitive first quarter, conceding the lead only in the 13th minute on Aleem’s rasping drag-flick into the net.Aleem was again on target for Pakistan’s second goal five minutes later with a low shot that sounded the board by beating the outstretched hand of custodian Fahad Al Noufali.

Irfan Jr deflected in a long diagonal ball from left in the 22nd minute. Ammad Butt scored in penalty corner action in the 26th minute to give Pakistan a 4-0 lead at half-time. Pakistan continued to make the penalty corners count as Aleem squared the ball to his left for Irfan Jr to score the fifth goal in the 34th minute.

Two minutes later, Aleem completed his hat-trick. Abu Mahmood capitalised on a rebound from the goalkeeper in goalmouth scrimmage in the 27th minute. Muhammad Atiq rounded off the scoring with a field goal in the 52nd minute.

Despite the big loss, Oman had their moments in the match and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions. They salvaged a consolation goal when Mohammed Al Lawati scored in the last minute of play.

Oman had their best spell in the third quarter when they entered the Pakistani circle quite a few times and created chances including two penalty corners. But they were let down by poor finishing.Pakistan have six points from three matches. Pakistan will face Japan on October 24 at 7:55 pm (PST).