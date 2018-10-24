Keeping tabs

This refers to the letter ‘The austerity delusion’ (October 23). The PTI government has taken a laudable step by initiating its austerity drive. But the government has yet to set up an effective monitoring and inspection mechanism to oversee the implementation of its agenda for change.

The Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission should be revamped to assess how policies are being implemented. Furthermore, each federal minister should be held accountable for keeping checks and balances to prevent unnecessary expenditure in his/her respective spheres.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad