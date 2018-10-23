Jobs to be given to heirs of five sanitary workers killed in DG Khan accident

MULTAN: The city district administration has announced giving jobs to the family members of five sanitary workers, who were killed in a collision between two passenger buses.

On Sunday night, 19 people reportedly lost their lives and more than 40 others were injured when two buses collided with each other near Pull Ghazi Ghat, Dera Ghazi Khan. Five sanitary workers from Multan were also killed in the accident.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik visited the victims’ families and condoled with them. He assured all sorts of cooperation from the Punjab government, saying President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have condoled with the bereaved families.

“The district administration will provide jobs to the family members of victims in Solid Waste Management. I will send a case to the provincial government to bear the kitchen expenses of the victims’ families. The district administration is bearing the complete expenditures of the injured passengers,” he added.