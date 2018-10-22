Mon October 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Abbas leaps to third position in ICC rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas jumped to the third place in the ICC Rankings for Test Bowlers after his stupendous 10-wicket match haul in Abu Dhabi against Australia.

The 28-year-old climbed 11 places, crossing 800 rating points, to equal the record of compatriot Yasir Shah and South African all-rounder Vernon Philander, who also reached that threshold in 10 Tests.

Three players who reached the 800-point mark in fewer Tests did so in the 19th century — England ’s Tom Richardson (eight) matches in 1896, Australia’s Charlie Turner (nine) in 1892 and John Ferris (nine) in 1892, who played for both England and Australia.

Abbas, who started the series in the 21st position, is the 10th Pakistan bowler to reach 800 rating points. The others to have breached the 800-point barrier from Pakistan are Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Asif and Saeed Ajmal.

Pakistan’s off-spinner Bilal Asif rose 17 slots to the 52nd position. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has gained 17 slots to reach the 25th place among batsmen after his knocks of 94 and 81 in the second Test.Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman entered the rankings in 68th position with scores of 94 and 66 on debut.

Babar Azam (up nine places to a career-best 76th), Australia’s Aaron Finch (up 15 places to 59th), Mitchell Starc (up seven places to 89th) and Travis Head (up five places to 97th) were the others to advance.Meanwhile, Pakistan’s 1-0 series win in the two-match series helped them gain seven points in the ICC Test Team Rankings, coming within two points of sixth-placed Sri Lanka. Australia slipped from the third to fifth position.

