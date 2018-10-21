Sun October 21, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 21, 2018

Campaigns, walks held to mark Climate Change Week

PESHAWAR: Various activities were organised to mark the ‘Climate Change Week’ to create awareness among the communities about climate change and its impacts.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch celebrated Climate Change Week from 15-19 October in Peshawar.

The organisation in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSSP) organised cleanliness campaigns and walks in Shaheen Muslim Town-1 and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar during the campaign to sensitise the people to keep their surroundings clean.

The staff of WSSP, BISE Peshawar, PRCS, volunteers and others participated in the campaigns.

The PRCS also organised a poster competition in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Design, University of Peshawar. Climate Change and Environment was the theme of the drive.

Chairman of the department Dr Sher Ali Khan encouraged the students to organise productive activities to highlight the issue of climate change.

He highlighted the importance of Climate Change issues needed to be addressed and enlightened the forum about vulnerabilities of Pakistan to the impacts of Climate Change.

The PRCS KP with the support of German Red Cross is carrying out a three-year project on Climate Change to create awareness among the people about its impacts on the weather and lives of people and coming generations.

