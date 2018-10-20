CDA chairman rejects resignation of legal adviser

Islamabad: The top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while rejecting the resignation of Legal Adviser Kashif Malik has directed him to continue on the same post.

Kashif Malik resigned as Legal Adviser of CDA on Thursday following recommendations of the Ministry of Law and Justice to appoint Shahid Naseem Tahir, an ex-candidate of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) of Punjab Assembly from Mandi Bahauddin.

The sources said the CDA Chairman Afzal Latif while rejecting resignation of Kashif Malik has asked him to continue.

Kashif Malik who was appointed as CDA Lega Adviser in June, last year won many high-profile cases including the one related to One Constitution Avenue.