Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CDA chairman rejects resignation of legal adviser

Islamabad: The top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while rejecting the resignation of Legal Adviser Kashif Malik has directed him to continue on the same post.

Kashif Malik resigned as Legal Adviser of CDA on Thursday following recommendations of the Ministry of Law and Justice to appoint Shahid Naseem Tahir, an ex-candidate of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) of Punjab Assembly from Mandi Bahauddin.

The sources said the CDA Chairman Afzal Latif while rejecting resignation of Kashif Malik has asked him to continue.

Kashif Malik who was appointed as CDA Lega Adviser in June, last year won many high-profile cases including the one related to One Constitution Avenue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations