Fri October 19, 2018
Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 19, 2018

Punjab govt bans tenders for new development schemes

Rawalpindi: Punjab government has banned issuing all kinds of tenders for new development schemes throughout the province including eight projects of World Bank at the cost of Rs10.4 billion and 239 other schemes in Rawalpindi.

Work on on-going 24 development schemes worth of Rs300 million in the city was already stopped due to non-release of funds for more than four months. About 20 to 30 per cent work was completed on all schemes in city and Potohar Town areas but not resumed after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stoppage before elections 2018.

A key post officer from city district government, Rawalpindi on anonymity told ‘The News’ that Punjab government through a notification has directed not to release tenders for new development projects throughout the province including Rawalpindi.

The UC chairmen and vice-chairmen have filed several applications to tender for start of new development schemes but we got no response, he said. He said that Punjab government has directed us to take all cases of chairmen and vice chairmen to start new development schemes but ordered not to process.

Muhammad Abid Abbasi, chairman, Union Council-18 said that my constituency due to stoppage of construction works all streets lights are out of order and manholes are overflowing. The open manholes are life risk for but higher authorities not resolving these issues, he said.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that they were waiting for the orders of Punjab government to start work on these development projects. “Work was stopped due to non-release of funds, he said. “Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the very next day of elections had ordered to immediately restart work on all development projects but so far nothing has been done,” he said.

Muhammad Yaseen Khan, chairman UC-10, said that we have filed several applications to tender new development projects but in vain. Neither on-going nor new projects are starting due to non-serious attitude of Punjab government, he denounced. Public of affected localities is continuously visiting to MCR office to request for start work but vain.

