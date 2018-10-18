DG Health wins prestigious award

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez was conferred the prestigious A.T. Shousha Award for excellence in public health by the World Health Organisation in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of public health globally, at the regional level and in Pakistan.

This is first time that a this honor has been bestowed upon a Pakistani public health practitioner in the long list of awardees in the past many years. Dr .Hafeez remained chair of the highest global decision-making body in health; the Executive Board of WHO and is an author of a number of seminal research papers in international journals.

The award ceremony was held during the 65th WHO Regional Committee meeting in Khartoum, Sudan, participated by 22 countries of Eastern Mediterranean Region and inaugurated by the Sudanese President. The Pakistan delegation, led by Dr. Assad Hafeez, took active part in deliberations and made a robust statement reiterating the new government’s commitment to national and global health obligations.