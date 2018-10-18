Rs500m worth land recovered

Rawalpindi: Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Rawal-pindi Ms. Nadeem Afzal,

operation against encroachments was carried out in Dhoke Elahi Bakash, Sir Syed Chowk and 4-kanal and 7 marlas of the land owned by the Auqaf Department was retrieved.

Roughly the land retrieved values at Rs500 million. House and shops have been illegally constructed on this state land. Staff of Municipal Corporation, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, WAPDA, Sui Gas, Revenue department and other concerned departments took part in the operation.

Heavy machinery was used to demolish the illegal structures. A contingent of Punjab Police and respectable of the area were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner said that the operation has been launched under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Umer Jahangir and it will continue till the retrieval of whole state land.

She said the occupants had been given notices multiple times to demolish the illegal structures and now the state machinery has come to the action after the final warning issued to them.