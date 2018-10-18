Pakistan A squad announced for NZ A series

KARACHI: The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has selected a 14-member one-day squad for Pakistan ‘A’ series against New Zealand ‘A’. Muhammad Rizwan will lead the team. The three matches will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 24 and 26.Pakistan A: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Muhammad Saad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Rizwan (C), Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Asghar, Rahat Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Irfan Jr, Ahmed Jamal.