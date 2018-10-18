Two security guards injured as they foil bank robbery

Two security guards were wounded on Wednesday afternoon during an attempted robbery at a bank in District Central. Police officials said the incident took place at around 1pm when a gang of armed robbers attempted to enter a branch of a private bank near Water Pump Chowrangi within the limits of the Gulberg police station. The robbers, who arrived on two motorcycles, were resisted by two guards of a private security company deputed at the bank.

As the guards, Ahmed Rasool, 36, and Shamim Ahmed, 47, tried to foil the robbery bid, the gang opened fire on them prompting them to return fire. Both the guards were wounded during the exchange of fire, the police officials reported.

The firing forced the robbers to desist from carrying out robbery. They fled the scene, taking a pistol of one of the security guards away with them. The injured guards were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where, according to doctors, they were out of danger as both of them were shot in their shoulders.

Reacting on the information, the Rangers and police reached the site to investigate the incident. According to Gulberg SHO Rashid Ali, police investigators have obtained CCTV footage from the bank and empty shells of guns have also been collected from the crime scene. The SHO explained that the incident took place when the security guards felt suspicion and stopped the suspects from entering the bank.

The police have registered a case while further investigations are under way. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has also taken notice of the incident and directed the District Central police chief to enquire after the injured guards at the hospital. The IG also praised the guards for foiling the bank robbery.

Robbers injure man

A young man, Muhammad Amin, son of Sagheer, was shot and injured by unidentified robbers when he resisted an attempted robbery in Clifton Block 9. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital.