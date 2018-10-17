Sheikh Aman posted as ZTBL acting president

Islamabad: Sheikh Aman Ullah, SEVP has been posted as acting president of (Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd) ZTBL by the Federal Government, says a press release.

He is a high energy result-oriented senior most executive of ZTBL who besides having multi professional qualifications of MBA, FCMA, FCIS & DAIBP, is enriched with 30 years banking experience in Management, Operations, Internal Audit, Corporate Governance Finance, Corporate Governance, IT & Restructuring at senior positions with ZTBL & SBP on his credit. He is working as SEVP in ZTBL for the last 10 years. He has already worked as Acting President ZTBL occasionally from time to time. He served at key executive positions of all the functional areas of ZTBL i.e. COO, CIA, Head of Finance, Head of HR, Head of IT, Head of Development and Head of Islamic Banking.