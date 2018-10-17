Hussain Iqbal Agha Elected BQATI president

Elections for the Managing Committee of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) for the term of 2018-19 were held with the closing date, the following candidates have been declared elected unopposed as Members of the Managing Committee.

The Managing Committee in its meeting unanimously elected Mr. Hussain Iqbal Agha as president, Mr. Iftikhar Ahmed as Senior Vice President and Mr. Muhammad Haider Amin as Vice President.

The Elected Managing Committee members included Mr. Hussain Iqbal Agha from Agha Group of Companies, Mr. Abdul Rasheed Janmohammadfrom MAPAK Edilble oil (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Amin Dawood from Dawood Meat Company (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Muhammad Haider Amin from Hamza Tank Terminal, and Mr. EllahiBuksh from M.A Oil (Pvt) Ltd.

Patron-In-Chief, BQATIMian Muhammad Ahmned and President BQATI (2017-18), Mr. Salim Dada congratulates office bearers for their unanimous election and welcomes the elected members for the Managing Committee and look forward to working together for the achievement of BQATI goals and objectives.***