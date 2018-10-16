ADA hosted ‘Dialogue III’ at Alhamra Arts Centre

Lahore: ADA, Pakistan’s premier magazine for Architecture, Design and Art hosted the Dialogue “Do you know your city?” This question was asked to the city of Lahore in Dialogue III to an audience that comprised of Lahore major architects, artists, and personalities from academia and students.

The vibrant diverse audience was enthralled by the stories that unfolded in the evening discussion. The dialogue, on the theme “Do You Know Your City?” and was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, Lahore. Maria Aslam, founding editor ADA, introduced the ADA Awards 2018-19 to Lahore and talked about the upcoming dialogues from the platform of ADA itself. Jang Media Group and Geo TV Network are media partners for the said event.

In collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and Walled City of Lahore, the Dialogue comprised an interactive session by Mr. Kamran Lashari who was the keynote speaker at the event. Other notable speakers that were present at the event were Mr. Nayyar Ali Dada, Mr. Fakir Aijazuddin and Mr. Masood Khan.***