Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Sports

A
Agencies
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tirawat wins CNS Open Golf crown

KARACHI: Tirawat Kaews-iribandit of Thailand put together a flawless display of golf as he carded a final-round three-under-par 69 to win the US$300,000 UMA CNS Open Golf Championship on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Tirawat enjoyed a bogey-free round that was highlighted by birdies on the third, eighth and 11th. He signed for a 12-under-par 276 total to win his maiden Asian Tour title by one shot at the historic Karachi Golf Club.

Tirawat turned his season around in victorious fashion after being plagued by a lower back injury in the majority of the year.

Compatriots Jakraphan Premsirigorn and Namchok Tantipokhakul share second place after carding 72 and 73 respectively.

Jakraphan got off to a good start with a birdie and with neck-and-neck with eventual winner, Tirawat. However, a double bogey on 13th seemed to have unravelled his round, but he recovered with a birdie on 16th. Another birdie on 18th would have forced a play-off, but he could only manage a par.

Namchok, the 54-hole leader, made an uncharacteristic double bogey on hole sixth, but he managed to focus on his game and kept pace with his flight mates. He got back into contention with a birdie on 13th, but could not find that extra gear in the remainder of his round.

Muhammad Munir of Pakistan got the crowd cheering when he scored four consecutive birdies after the turn. He got himself into contention at that juncture, but he made a bogey on 15th and had to settle for fourth eventually.

Liu Yanwei of China took advantage of a hot putter to rally to a tied-fifth finish, his highest in 2018. He got his round going early in the day as he made four consecutive birdies from holes two to five. The 21-year-old took only 25 putts on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Munir said: “I played good golf today. It has been really great to be able to play alongside Asian Tour players. The atmosphere of the tournament has been very good and it felt great to be able to play in this tournament. I’m very happy, especially my final round.”

Scores after round 4: 276 - Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (Tha) 71-69-67-69; 277 - Jakraphan Premsirigorn (Tha) 69-68-68-72, Namchok Tantipokhakul (Tha) 67-70-67-73; 278 - Muhammad Munir (Pak) 69-69-72-68; 280 - LIU Yanwei (Chn) 74-69-70-67, Matloob Ahmed (Pak) 72-70-70-68, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (Tha) 69-68-72-71; 281 - Gaurav Pratap SINGH (Ind) 73-74-67-67, Paul Harris (USA) 73-72-67-69, James Ryan Lam (Phi) 68-73-70-70, Settee Prakongvech (Tha) 72-69-69-71; 282 - Muhammad Shabbir (PAK) 68-73-71-70, Matt Killen (Eng) 70-74-68-70, Siddikur Rahman (Ban) 71-70-70-71; 283 - Niall Turner (Irl) 72-74-70-67, Muhammad Naeem (Pak) 71-72-68-72.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed