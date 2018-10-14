KP govt committed to strengthening LG system: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the provincial government is about to enact legislations devolving all powers and authority to the lower tier of governance.

“The local government would be strengthened to undertake development activities, launch cleanliness drive, look after the drain, sanitation system and find out solution to the people problems. The new system will ensure good governance and efficient services to the people at local level,” he told the “clean and green Pakistan” campaign at the District Council Hall here.

Spokesman for provincial government Shaukat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to chief minister Kamran Bangash, MNA Haji Shaukat Ali, Senator Haji Fida Muhammad and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said the province had a model of historic ‘Billion Tree Tsunami,’ which was being replicated throughout the country.

He said that under the 100 days plan, the government would plan another billion tree within five years in the province alone. However, the 100 day plan would sketch out the overall five years reforms initiatives in all departments throughout the province, he added.

“All should realize their responsibilities for clean and green Pakistan as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

He said that the “clean and green” drive has been launched in Peshawar would be an overall plan for the whole of the province and the country.

“The Peshawar drive alone will be expanded to all towns and the periphery of Peshawar. We are committed to make Peshawar the city of flowers again and revive its past grandeur. The drive for the beautification of the whole of the province being initiated from Peshawar, which would be extended to the whole of the province, he said, adding, “We have to own our province, our capital Peshawar and our other cities of the province and ensure complete cleanliness by ourselves.” He termed the local government system the nursery of democracy and called upon the local government representatives to work with zeal and spirit.

The chief minister assured all out efforts for early completion of BRT in order to achieve the objectives behind the project. He assured that after completion of 100 days working, he would invite the media to tell them about his government’s targets, reforms and developmental strategies in different sectors and welfare activities throughout the province.