PSCA prompts E-Challan system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The phased implementation of PSCA’s Intelligent Traffic Management System prompted Punjab Safe Cities Authority, on Saturday, to restore traffic drawings and emblems on roads for optimum regulation with reference to E-Challan.
The move was initiated on the instructions of Lahore High Court to facilitate general public in following traffic laws.
In the first step PSCA improved 50 stop-lines at pivotal intersections so people may easily follow the signals and know where to stop.
PSCA’s E-Challaning is currently stipulating fines on felonies of signal jumping alone.
LAHORE: The phased implementation of PSCA’s Intelligent Traffic Management System prompted Punjab Safe Cities Authority, on Saturday, to restore traffic drawings and emblems on roads for optimum regulation with reference to E-Challan.
The move was initiated on the instructions of Lahore High Court to facilitate general public in following traffic laws.
In the first step PSCA improved 50 stop-lines at pivotal intersections so people may easily follow the signals and know where to stop.
PSCA’s E-Challaning is currently stipulating fines on felonies of signal jumping alone.
Comments