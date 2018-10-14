PSCA prompts E-Challan system

LAHORE: The phased implementation of PSCA’s Intelligent Traffic Management System prompted Punjab Safe Cities Authority, on Saturday, to restore traffic drawings and emblems on roads for optimum regulation with reference to E-Challan.

The move was initiated on the instructions of Lahore High Court to facilitate general public in following traffic laws.

In the first step PSCA improved 50 stop-lines at pivotal intersections so people may easily follow the signals and know where to stop.

PSCA’s E-Challaning is currently stipulating fines on felonies of signal jumping alone.