Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Islamabad

A
APP
October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anti-encroachment drive in RCB limits starts tomorrow

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would launch special anti-encroachment operation on Monday as final notices have been issued to encroachers to remove the encroachments on their own else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Talking to this agency, RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood informed that the board on the directives of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench issued notices to the shopkeepers not to violate rules and remove encroachments if any on their own within three days.

Grand anti-encroachment operation would be launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Monday and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.

The goods of the encroachers would be confiscated besides imposing heavy fines on them.

No relaxation would be given by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to anyone, he added.

He said, the shopkeepers have been directed to place their goods inside shops as no one would be allowed to encroach the footpath, open place, road, street and others outside the shutters of the shops.

The shopkeepers have also been instructed to remove handcarts and counters if any from front of their shops.

He informed that the arrangements on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza are being finalised to launch grand anti-encroachment operation.

All commercial areas including Saddar Bazaar, Tench Bhatta, Choor Chowk and other areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board would be cleared and all-out efforts would be made to make the areas encroachments free, he added.

He said that the anti-enforcement teams would be given additional powers to clear Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed