Anti-encroachment drive in RCB limits starts tomorrow

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would launch special anti-encroachment operation on Monday as final notices have been issued to encroachers to remove the encroachments on their own else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Talking to this agency, RCB spokesman Qasir Mahmood informed that the board on the directives of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench issued notices to the shopkeepers not to violate rules and remove encroachments if any on their own within three days.

Grand anti-encroachment operation would be launched by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board on Monday and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.

The goods of the encroachers would be confiscated besides imposing heavy fines on them.

No relaxation would be given by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board to anyone, he added.

He said, the shopkeepers have been directed to place their goods inside shops as no one would be allowed to encroach the footpath, open place, road, street and others outside the shutters of the shops.

The shopkeepers have also been instructed to remove handcarts and counters if any from front of their shops.

He informed that the arrangements on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Sibtain Raza are being finalised to launch grand anti-encroachment operation.

All commercial areas including Saddar Bazaar, Tench Bhatta, Choor Chowk and other areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board would be cleared and all-out efforts would be made to make the areas encroachments free, he added.

He said that the anti-enforcement teams would be given additional powers to clear Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas.