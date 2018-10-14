Sun October 14, 2018
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

AFP
October 14, 2018

New Angry Birds television series being hatched

CANNES: Producers are laying plans for a new “Angry Birds” television series based on the cult video game, its distributors said Saturday. The game, about a furious flock of multi-coloured birds protecting their eggs from a tribe of green pigs, has already inspired a blockbuster movie franchise, a game show and a theme park in Qatar. Now its Finnish creators Rovio are planning to expand its hit TV shorts into a full-length series based on characters from the game, which has been downloaded more than four billion times. The series is likely to screen next year just as the second “Angry Birds” film rolls out in cinemas across the world. The first “The Angry Birds Movie” grossed more than $350 million (302 million euros). The news of the series aimed at 6- to 12-year-olds broke as the MIPJunior global children’s entertainment market opened in Cannes, France. The British-based producers of the series, Cake, have not said how long the episodes will be. Each episode of the existing shorts series “Angry Birds Toons”, and its two spin-offs, “Angry Birds Stella” and “Piggy Tales”, which star the birds’ nemesis, Bad Piggies, lasts only three minutes. “Long-form content marks the obvious next step in extending the ‘Angry Birds’ brand on the small screen,” Cake’s CEO Tom van Waveren told Variety.

