Lahore Blues trounce Pindi by nine wickets

LAHORE: As Lahore Whites drove its match against Fata to an interesting phase, Lahore Blues defeated Rawalpindi by nine wickets on day three of the sixth round match of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy 2018-19 here on Saturday.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, where Lahore Blues were playing its pool B match against Rawalpindi, won by nine wickets. Lahore pushed Rawalindi to follow on and they scored 218 runs, leaving Lahore to get past 20 runs, which it achieved losing one wickets in 4.5 overs.

Scores: Lahore Region Blues (First innings) 334 all out in 105.3 overs (Rizwan Hussain 94, Bilawal Iqbal 64, Farhan Khan 55, Haseeb Azam 4-61, Syed Touseeq Shah 3-108)

(2nd innings) 21-1 in 4.5 overs

Rawalpindi Region (First innings) 136 all out in 37.3 overs (M Nawaz 78, Aizaz Cheema 5-53, Shahid Nawaz 2-35, Bilawal Iqbal 2-37)

After follow-on (2nd innings) 218 all out in 69.2 overs (Tayyab Riaz 66, Shahid Nawaz 5-60, Aizaz Cheema 4-71)

Result: Lahore Region Blues won by 9 wickets

Toss: Rawalpindi Region

Umpires: Khalid Mahmood Sr & Sultan Mahmood

Referee: Sohail Idrees

Scorer: Waris Bashir.

In the pool A match at the LCCA ground, Lahore Whites in its followed on innings made 266 runs after having in its first innings, brought Fata into bat in its second innings too. In 10 overs Fata got 24 runs for one by the close of play and they need another 87 runs to win the match while Lahore need to get another nine wickets.

Lahore resumed its followed on innings at 28 and went on to score 266 runs with the help of M Irfan’s 74 and Mauman Anwar;s 68. Asif Afridi pushed Lahore backwards by taking five wickets.

Scores: FATA Region (First innings) 335 in 98.5 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr. 58, Waqas Ahmed 5-142, Bilal Anwar 3-68, M Irfan 2-70)

(2nd innings) 24-1 in 10 overs

Lahore Region White (First innings) 180 all out in 71.3 overs (M Irfan 63, Asif Afridi 6-39, M Talha 2-48)

After follow-on (2nd innings) 266 all out in 84.5 overs (M Irfan 74, Nauman Anwar 68, Asif Afridi 4-54, Naseer Akram 2-39, M Talha 2-53)

Toss: FATA Region

Umpires: Tariq Rasheed & Shamim Ansari

Referee: Khalid Niazi

Scorer: Zahoor Alam.