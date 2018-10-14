Sun October 14, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

National Junior Badminton Championship 2018

LAHORE: Amal Munib (Pb) and Alja Tariq (Balochistan) will meet in the Girls U-18 Singles final while Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Pb) and Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) qualified for the final of Boys U-18 Singles of the National Junior Badminton Championship 2018 here on Saturday.

In the Girls U-16 Singles Sumaiya Tariq (Bal) and Zainab Chaudhry (Pb) qualify for the Finals. Raza Ali Adil (Pb) and Qari Adnan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached in the Boys Singles U-16 Final.

In the Boys Singles U-14 Saad Amir (Pb) and Umar Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached in the finals.

In the Girls Doubles U-18 Laiba Masoud & Amal Munib (Pb) and Alja Tariq & Masooma (Bal) reach in final.

In Men Doubles U-18 Abdullah & Zubair Shah (KP) and Raja Zulqarnain and Tayyab Sahfiq (Pb) reach in final.

Results Boys Singles U-14 Semifinal: Saad Amir (Pb) beat Usaid Gul ((KP) by 21-9, 21-12, Umar Khan (KP) beat Malik Ghasif (Punajb) by 21-7, 23-21

Boys Singles U-16 Semifinal: Qari Adnan (KP) beat Raja Hassan (Pb) by 21-19, 21-15, Raza Ali Adil (Pb) beat Taimur Khan (KP) by 21-15, 21-13

Boys Singles U-18 Semifinal: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Pb) beat Muqsit Amir (Pb) by 21-17, 21-10, Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) beat Abdullah (KP) by 21-17, 21-17

Boys Double U-18 Semifinal: Abdullah & Zubair Shah (KP) beat Anas & Muqsit (Pb) by 21-19, 21-17, Raja Zulqarnain & Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) beat Hasheem Ul Hassan & Asad Tahir (Pb) by 21-16, 16-21, 21-13

Girls Singles U-16 Semifinal: Sumaiya Tariq (Bal) beat Mehr Un Nisa (Pb) by 21-5, 21-5, Zainay Chaudhry (Pb) beat Dina Shahzad (Isl) by 21-18, 21-9

Girls Singles U-18 Semifinal: Alja Tariq (Bal) beat Meerab Bhandara (Pb) by 21-13, 21-6, Amal Munib (Pb) beat Laiba Masoud (Pb) by 21-15, 21-17

Girls Double U-18 Semifinals: Laiba Masoud & Amal Munib (Pb) beat Maryam Shahzadi & Merum Chaudhry (Pb) by 21-4, 21-6, Alja Tariq & Masooma (Bal) got walk over against Dina Shahzad & Zartasha Khan (Islamabad)

Boys Singles U-14 Quarter Final: Saad Amir (Pb) beat Hashir (KP) by 21-18, 21-14, Usaid Gul (KP) beat Moiz Faisal (Pb) by 25-23, 21-18, Malik Ghasif (Pb) beat Amar Hassan Janjua (Pb) by 21-6, 21-17, Umar Khan (KP) beat M Ibrahim (Pb) by 21-14, 14-21, 21-16

Boys Singles U-16 Quarter Final: Qari Adnan (KP) beat Haseeb Ahmad (Pb) by 21-13, 21-10, Raja Hassan (Pb) beat M Hanif (Pb) by 22-20, 18-21, 21-14, Taimur Awan (KP) beat Shahan Ullah (KP) by 21-19, 21-16, Raza Ali Adil (Pb) beat M Abuzar (Bal) by 21-14, 21-18.

