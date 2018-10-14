tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Amal Munib (Pb) and Alja Tariq (Balochistan) will meet in the Girls U-18 Singles final while Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Pb) and Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) qualified for the final of Boys U-18 Singles of the National Junior Badminton Championship 2018 here on Saturday.
In the Girls U-16 Singles Sumaiya Tariq (Bal) and Zainab Chaudhry (Pb) qualify for the Finals. Raza Ali Adil (Pb) and Qari Adnan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached in the Boys Singles U-16 Final.
In the Boys Singles U-14 Saad Amir (Pb) and Umar Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached in the finals.
In the Girls Doubles U-18 Laiba Masoud & Amal Munib (Pb) and Alja Tariq & Masooma (Bal) reach in final.
In Men Doubles U-18 Abdullah & Zubair Shah (KP) and Raja Zulqarnain and Tayyab Sahfiq (Pb) reach in final.
Results Boys Singles U-14 Semifinal: Saad Amir (Pb) beat Usaid Gul ((KP) by 21-9, 21-12, Umar Khan (KP) beat Malik Ghasif (Punajb) by 21-7, 23-21
Boys Singles U-16 Semifinal: Qari Adnan (KP) beat Raja Hassan (Pb) by 21-19, 21-15, Raza Ali Adil (Pb) beat Taimur Khan (KP) by 21-15, 21-13
Boys Singles U-18 Semifinal: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Pb) beat Muqsit Amir (Pb) by 21-17, 21-10, Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) beat Abdullah (KP) by 21-17, 21-17
Boys Double U-18 Semifinal: Abdullah & Zubair Shah (KP) beat Anas & Muqsit (Pb) by 21-19, 21-17, Raja Zulqarnain & Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) beat Hasheem Ul Hassan & Asad Tahir (Pb) by 21-16, 16-21, 21-13
Girls Singles U-16 Semifinal: Sumaiya Tariq (Bal) beat Mehr Un Nisa (Pb) by 21-5, 21-5, Zainay Chaudhry (Pb) beat Dina Shahzad (Isl) by 21-18, 21-9
Girls Singles U-18 Semifinal: Alja Tariq (Bal) beat Meerab Bhandara (Pb) by 21-13, 21-6, Amal Munib (Pb) beat Laiba Masoud (Pb) by 21-15, 21-17
Girls Double U-18 Semifinals: Laiba Masoud & Amal Munib (Pb) beat Maryam Shahzadi & Merum Chaudhry (Pb) by 21-4, 21-6, Alja Tariq & Masooma (Bal) got walk over against Dina Shahzad & Zartasha Khan (Islamabad)
Boys Singles U-14 Quarter Final: Saad Amir (Pb) beat Hashir (KP) by 21-18, 21-14, Usaid Gul (KP) beat Moiz Faisal (Pb) by 25-23, 21-18, Malik Ghasif (Pb) beat Amar Hassan Janjua (Pb) by 21-6, 21-17, Umar Khan (KP) beat M Ibrahim (Pb) by 21-14, 14-21, 21-16
Boys Singles U-16 Quarter Final: Qari Adnan (KP) beat Haseeb Ahmad (Pb) by 21-13, 21-10, Raja Hassan (Pb) beat M Hanif (Pb) by 22-20, 18-21, 21-14, Taimur Awan (KP) beat Shahan Ullah (KP) by 21-19, 21-16, Raza Ali Adil (Pb) beat M Abuzar (Bal) by 21-14, 21-18.
LAHORE: Amal Munib (Pb) and Alja Tariq (Balochistan) will meet in the Girls U-18 Singles final while Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Pb) and Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) qualified for the final of Boys U-18 Singles of the National Junior Badminton Championship 2018 here on Saturday.
In the Girls U-16 Singles Sumaiya Tariq (Bal) and Zainab Chaudhry (Pb) qualify for the Finals. Raza Ali Adil (Pb) and Qari Adnan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached in the Boys Singles U-16 Final.
In the Boys Singles U-14 Saad Amir (Pb) and Umar Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached in the finals.
In the Girls Doubles U-18 Laiba Masoud & Amal Munib (Pb) and Alja Tariq & Masooma (Bal) reach in final.
In Men Doubles U-18 Abdullah & Zubair Shah (KP) and Raja Zulqarnain and Tayyab Sahfiq (Pb) reach in final.
Results Boys Singles U-14 Semifinal: Saad Amir (Pb) beat Usaid Gul ((KP) by 21-9, 21-12, Umar Khan (KP) beat Malik Ghasif (Punajb) by 21-7, 23-21
Boys Singles U-16 Semifinal: Qari Adnan (KP) beat Raja Hassan (Pb) by 21-19, 21-15, Raza Ali Adil (Pb) beat Taimur Khan (KP) by 21-15, 21-13
Boys Singles U-18 Semifinal: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Pb) beat Muqsit Amir (Pb) by 21-17, 21-10, Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) beat Abdullah (KP) by 21-17, 21-17
Boys Double U-18 Semifinal: Abdullah & Zubair Shah (KP) beat Anas & Muqsit (Pb) by 21-19, 21-17, Raja Zulqarnain & Tayyab Shafiq (Pb) beat Hasheem Ul Hassan & Asad Tahir (Pb) by 21-16, 16-21, 21-13
Girls Singles U-16 Semifinal: Sumaiya Tariq (Bal) beat Mehr Un Nisa (Pb) by 21-5, 21-5, Zainay Chaudhry (Pb) beat Dina Shahzad (Isl) by 21-18, 21-9
Girls Singles U-18 Semifinal: Alja Tariq (Bal) beat Meerab Bhandara (Pb) by 21-13, 21-6, Amal Munib (Pb) beat Laiba Masoud (Pb) by 21-15, 21-17
Girls Double U-18 Semifinals: Laiba Masoud & Amal Munib (Pb) beat Maryam Shahzadi & Merum Chaudhry (Pb) by 21-4, 21-6, Alja Tariq & Masooma (Bal) got walk over against Dina Shahzad & Zartasha Khan (Islamabad)
Boys Singles U-14 Quarter Final: Saad Amir (Pb) beat Hashir (KP) by 21-18, 21-14, Usaid Gul (KP) beat Moiz Faisal (Pb) by 25-23, 21-18, Malik Ghasif (Pb) beat Amar Hassan Janjua (Pb) by 21-6, 21-17, Umar Khan (KP) beat M Ibrahim (Pb) by 21-14, 14-21, 21-16
Boys Singles U-16 Quarter Final: Qari Adnan (KP) beat Haseeb Ahmad (Pb) by 21-13, 21-10, Raja Hassan (Pb) beat M Hanif (Pb) by 22-20, 18-21, 21-14, Taimur Awan (KP) beat Shahan Ullah (KP) by 21-19, 21-16, Raza Ali Adil (Pb) beat M Abuzar (Bal) by 21-14, 21-18.
Comments