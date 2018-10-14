UHS scientists develop cloned biological skin

LAHORE : In a landmark development in the history of scientific research in Pakistan the scientists from University of Health Sciences (UHS) have successfully cloned biological skin which is far cheaper than the imported cloned skin.

This was said by Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the Anatomical Scientific Conference held at UHS on Saturday, according to a handout issued here. She congratulated the scientists and said, “Previously, we were spending millions of dollars on importing biological skin but now the same would be available just at the cost of Rs 720 in Pakistan.” The minister also extended her greetings to UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram for patronizing the research work.

“I am aware of shortage of faculties at medical teaching institutions and would leave no stone unturned to address the issue” said Yasmin Rashid. She categorically pointed out that “We have to start counselling the medical students from day one. Only earning money is not panacea, young doctors should adopt medical profession as a passion” she advised.

“I would not allow anyone to spend the budget of Health Department on the projects like Metro Orange Line Train” pledged the minister. While recalling her time as a professional medical practitioner, she said that she entered politics after settling her kids. “I am now 68 and have no ambition to earn money from my portfolio,” concluded Yasmin Rashid.

quack centres: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed 53 centres of quacks in nine cities.

According to a press release, PHC teams, accompanied by the local police and district government officials, visited 212 treatment centres. The sealed centres included 12 in Sheikhupura, 11 in Gujranwala, six each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, five each in Bahawalpur and Multan.

dams: The water storage level in main dams depleting fast and only and less than five million acres feet (MAF) of water available out of total capacity of 13MAF.

Reservoirs level of Tarbela Dam stands at 1482.52 feet against maximum conservation level of 1,550 feet while live storage capacity was 2.626 MAF. Similarly, Mangla Dam level was 1156.80 feet against maximum conservation level of 1,242 feet while live storage was 2.061 MAF. Rivers flow was also recorded on the lower side: Tarbela: Inflows 35,400 cusecs and Outflows 40,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7,800 cusecs and Outflows 7,800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10,400 cusecs and Outflows 20,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 15,800 cusecs and outflows 6,000 cusecs.