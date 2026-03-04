Demi Lovato recalls ‘challenging’ time as child star with ‘insecurities’

Demi Lovato just revealed the "insecurities" she faced as a child star.

The 33-year-old singer was compared to the likes of Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus during her younger years, and Demi admits that she struggled to cope with the comparisons at the time.

During the latest episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, Demi said: "It was challenging when people are comparing you to one another and you naturally have insecurities at a young age. So, you start comparing yourself to other people. But one thing my mom instilled in me was: There's room for everyone. It's not a competition.”

She continued, "'You have your own voice, your own lane and that's what I really stuck by'. That's what got me through that period. So, I was always rooting for everybody."

Demi has been friends with Selena since before they both found fame on the Disney Channel, and she really values their decades-long bond.

The Confident hitmaker said: "What was beautiful is, Selena and I had a friendship prior to Disney Channel because we were actually on Barney together. So, I felt this safety when I came into the Disney Channel, having a built-in friendship there, already.”

"I'm so grateful for that. I will always be grateful for the friendship that I have and continue to have with her,” Demi said of her friendship with Selena.

Previously, the Heart Attack singer revealed that she went through “a lot of healing” during the making of Child Star.

The pop singer co-directed the 2024 documentary, which explored the tribulations of child stardom, fame, and working in the entertainment industry at a young age.

At that time, Demi Lovato told Who What Wear: "I had a blast working on Child Star. But I also did a lot of healing for myself to be able to come out of that experience with some tangible change that hopefully the rest of the country will follow suit on."