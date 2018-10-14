Sun October 14, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

Mangrove plantation drive

As part of the Rung Do Pakistan campaign, the WWF-Pakistan and Careem launched a mangrove plantation drive at Sandspit on Friday. Under this initiative 180,000 saplings will be planted in the country’s coastal belt.

The initiative will not only help restore the lost mangrove forest cover but also build resilience of the local communities to tackle climate change and other natural disasters, particularly soil erosion and coastal flooding in the area.

This campaign aims to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, regulate water cycles and increase green cover across the country. During the event, 300 saplings were planted at Sandspit.

The Rung Do Pakistan campaign is a joint initiative of the WWF-Pakistan, Careem and other partners, with the aim to plant a total of 1.4 million trees across the country by August 2019.

