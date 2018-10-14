FPCCI, Jinnah University ink agreement

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Jinnah University for Women (JUW) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish industry-academia linkages for advancement of academic research for the promotion of industrial development in the country, a statement said on Saturday.

The purpose of the MoU is to conduct joint research using each other’s research equipment facilities for developing technology and share the same, it added.

The FPCCI will offer JUW students internship and assist them in industry-based research projects, including startups. However, neither party is obliged to enter into any binding agreement to complete the project.

The FPCCI and JUW will also co-hold conferences, seminars, workshops, etc, and will also participate in each other’s advisory councils, committees and consultancy services, the statement said.

The signatories will also cooperate in training of researchers of each other and in that case research personnel and trainees would have a reciprocal relationship with the receiving party, it added.