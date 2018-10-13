Princess Eugenie weds Brooksbank

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant on Friday in a Windsor wedding clouded by complaints over costs and struggling to recapture the magic of past royal nuptials.

The big day for the ninth in line to the throne and Jack Brooksbank -- a "commoner" with blue-blood friends -- comes on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fairytale service in May.

That event was watched by adoring masses and followed by months of fawning UK headlines about the US actress who charmed her way into the royal court. But what may be a mixture of royal wedding overload and scepticism about Eugenie’s role in Britain’s public life stripped Friday’s ceremony of some of its charm.

Newspapers have spent weeks complaining about taxpayers having to foot the Â£2 million security bill. They noted the expense could have been spared had Eugenie not insisted on having a horse-drawn carriage parade around Windsor -- just like Meghan and her prince.

The BBC also reportedly caused Buckingham Palace upset by deciding not to televise the event live because of its likely low ratings. The smaller ITV commercial channel picked up the broadcast for its morning programme aired directly from a studio overlooking Windsor’s lawn.

ITV spent much of the morning discussing the fierce gusts of wind that forced arriving guests to grasp for their complicated hats and to rearrange their morning coats. "Unfortunately, this is not a good wedding hair day," one of ITV morning show hosts observed.

The lines of people covered in the Union Jack during Eugenie’s procession through the heart of Windsor were noticeably thinner than five months ago. The couple did their best to win over the crowds by doing taped interviews for ITV, in which they heaped each other with praise.

Jack called his 28-year-old bride his "shining light". Eugenie called the 32-year-old wine merchant and tequila ambassador "humble and generous". And Eugenie won plaudits on social media for deciding to wear a dress that revealed the long scar from a childhood operation running down her spine. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that," Eugenie told ITV’s morning show.