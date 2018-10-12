Woman shot dead

A woman was killed at her house in Sohrab Goth on Thursday over what police are speculating to be a family dispute.

According to the police, the incident took place in Noor Khan Muhalla in Ayub Goth within the limits of Sohrab Goth police station. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Toti, wife of Muhammad Samaar. According to SHO Babar Hameed, Samaar’s stepbrother, Roshan, and a nephew, Waheed, came to the victim’s house and opened fire at her after an exchange of hot words.

She was shot multiple times and died at the spot. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The suspects later managed to escape. Police said that it seemed like the murder occurred over a family dispute, while the actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.